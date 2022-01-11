Former Justice CTO joins Hewlett Packard

The former chief technology officer at the Department of Justice started a new job as director of leadership high-performance computing at Hewlett Packard Enterprise this month.

Ron Bewtra will help global customers meet their exascale and post-exascale computing needs as pertains to analytics, simulations, the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, according to his updated LinkedIn.

Bewtra left DOJ after six years and government after 17 on Dec. 17, having led his last department’s technology strategies for AI and cloud and data management.

“It has been a privilege to support the missions of NOAA: National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice, and the federal government,” he wrote on his LinkedIn at the time.

Bewtra co-chaired the Federal Chief Information Officers Council’s innovation committee and, prior to joining DOJ, served as CTO of NOAA.

Before that held senior computer engineering roles at Raytheon and SGI.