SAM.gov transition leader Zawatsky lands at Gartner

The General Services Administration acquisition leader responsible for leading the consolidation of multiple federal acquisition websites into SAM.gov is set to join IT consulting firm Gartner.

Judith Zawatsky left GSA at the end of 2021 after a 15-year career and will join the company in an IT enterprise leadership role.

During her time at the Federal Acquisition Service within GSA, she led efforts to consolidate systems used during the technology acquisition process and also carried out a range of support roles.

Zawatsky began her federal career in 2006 at GSA as a program analyst and in June 2018 was named assistant commissioner within the Office of Systems Management.

The SAM.gov revamp, which was first planned as far back as 2001, consisted of consolidating 10 separate websites used by people who make, bid on and award federal contracts.

GSA’s new SAM.gov website went live May 24 last year.

Gartner declined to comment on Zawatsky’s hire.