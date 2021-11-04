FedScoop Close Ad x
policy

Sen. Peters’ GOOD AI bill advances in Senate

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 05: Chairman Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on domestic terrorism and violent extremism, at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on August 05, 2021 in Washington, DC. The hearing investigated the threats and causes of ethnic, religious and politically motivated terrorism. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Written by
Nov 4, 2021 | FEDSCOOP

The Government Ownership and Oversight of Data in Artificial Intelligence (GOOD AI) Act has advanced from the committee markup stage in the Senate.

The proposed legislation was reported favorably Wednesday by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and will now be considered by lawmakers on the chamber’s floor.

Sponsored by Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the bill is intended to protect agency information handled by federal contractors using artificial intelligence technology, such as biometric data from facial recognition scans.

If enacted, the bill would require the director of the Office of Management and Budget to establish and consult with an AI hygiene working group to ensure government contractors are using data collected by AI in a manner that protects national security and the privacy of Americans.

Other legislation that advanced from the committee stage in the Senate on Wednesday included the Defense U.S. Infrastructure Act sponsored by Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, which seeks to strengthen leadership within key cyber-focused federal offices.

The Federal Cybersecurity Workforce Expansion Act and DHS Contract Reporting Act of 2021 were also reported favorably by voice vote. The former proposed bill would expand the scope of available cyber workforce programs, including apprenticeships. The latter would compel the Department of Homeland Security to issue a daily report on procurement awards signed with contractors.

artificial intelligence (AI), Office of Management and Budget (OMB), Sen. Gary Peters, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee

