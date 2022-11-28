Senior Executives Association elects 3 new board members

The Senior Executives Association has elected three new board members and reelected a fourth.

Traci DiMartini, chief human capital officer for the General Services Administration; Javier Inclán, chief information officer for the National Science Foundation’s Office of Inspector General; and Mark Peterson, chief financial officer and comptroller for the Department of Defense’s U.S. Special Operations Command, join the board of the professional association.

Melody Bell, deputy director of the Department of Energy’s Environmental Management Consolidated Business Center, will serve a second term.

The SEA represents more than 8,000 federal officials holding senior executive service (SES), senior level, scientific and professional, and equivalent leadership positions in addition to rising leaders. SEA members voted in the four voluntary board members, whose three-year terms began Nov. 1.

The association has also elected a new board chair, Marcus Hill, who takes over the appointment from James Durant III. Melody Bell has been named secretary, Maxanne Witkin is vice chair and Mary Ellen is treasurer.

“SEA members elected them with the utmost confidence in their abilities, and they will play significant roles in implementing SEA’s recently updated strategic plan,” said SEA Executive Committee Chair Marcus Hill. “With a new Congress on the horizon, our newly elected executive committee officers are equally as energized to elevate issues impacting the SES and serve the association to provide top-tier programming and support for our members.”

“SESers are, in many ways, the backbone of our government,” Durant said in a statement. “The ultimate goal of SEA is always to make their work easier, safer and more successful on behalf of the American people.”