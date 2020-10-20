SSA awards Verizon $44M unified communication platform contract

The Social Security Administration plans to improve customer service by converging three legacy systems into one unified communication platform.

Verizon was awarded SSA‘s $44.1 million Next Generation Telephony Project contract, which covers unified communication and contact center services in-person and over video, phone and the internet.

The customized platform will be used by about 62,000 SSA employees across 1,300 locations as part of the agency’s broader IT modernization effort.

“Verizon has a long history of supporting the missions of the Social Security Administration, including helping to enable SSA’s digital transformation through citizen-friendly business systems,” Andrés Irlando, president of public sector and Verizon Connect, said in an announcement Monday. “We are proud to partner with the SSA to enable and serve the 65 million Americans who rely on its services.”

The telecommunications company will also provide personnel for maintenance, training, help desk, network operations center, security, and analytics support.

Avaya is Verizon’s delivery partner and will deliver core infrastructure for the platform.

Verizon will also replace SSA’s national 800-number teleservice platform, used by about 10,000 agents and field office employees responding to benefits inquiries.