State Department names new chief data officer

The Harry S. Truman State Department Building in Washington, D.C. (Getty Images)

Jan 5, 2021 | FEDSCOOP

The State Department hired Matthew Graviss as its first full-time chief data officer, the agency announced Monday.

As CDO, Graviss leads the Office of Management Strategy and Solution’s Center for Analytics, which serves the department’s enterprise data needs. He was hired into the role last month.

The CDO role was previously held in an acting capacity by the office’s deputy director, Janice deGarmo, but now Graviss is spearheading department efforts to use data as a strategic asset. Graviss will report to deGarmo, who was recently promoted to director of the Office of Management Strategy and Solutions.

The Center for Analytics’ data products inform foreign policy and management decisions essential to U.S. diplomacy.

This is a step up for Graviss, who was previously CDO for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services within the Department of Homeland Security.

