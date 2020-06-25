Federal CIO Suzette Kent announced Thursday that she is leaving government.

Kent told her team in a meeting that she will depart government service in July, an Office of Management and Budget spokesperson said.

“My commitment was to give 100% to improving government technology and citizen services. It is my hope that the outcomes achieved stand in evidence to that commitment,” Kent said in a statement. “It is with great pride in results delivered and confidence in Maria Roat, Grant Schneider, and Jordan Burris’ leadership, the OFCIO team, and the leaders in the CIO Council that I depart. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our nation.”

She didn’t say what her next role outside of government would be.

Kent’s departure comes just weeks after hiring Maria Roat as her deputy. Roat is likely to fill in for Kent after her departure. There’s no word yet on an official replacement.

“I want to thank Suzette for all of her work on behalf of the President. During her time at the White House she’s had a remarkable impact on Agencies operations, helping to drive critical modernizations through the President’s Management Agenda,” said acting OMB Director Russ Vought. “On behalf of the entire Office of Management and Budget, I want to express my deepest gratitude for Suzette and wish her all the best in this next chapter.”

Kent was recently voted one of the Best Bosses in Federal IT.

This story is developing. FedScoop will update with new information as it becomes available.