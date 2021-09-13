Technologist Waldo Jaquith joins GSA as senior adviser to Carnahan

Veteran public sector technologist Waldo Jaquith has joined the General Services Administration as a senior adviser to Administrator Robin Carnahan.

He takes up the post at the agency after previously holding a fellowship at the Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation at Georgetown University.

Prior to her appointment as GSA administrator, Carnahan also held a fellowship at the Beeck Center, where she worked with Jaquith to launch the State Software Collaborative — a practical research project designed to overhaul states’ reliance on over-complex procurements and off-the-shelf software. They also spent time together previously at GSA’s in-house tech consultancy 18F between 2016 and 2020.

Previously, Jaquith was a member of the Biden-Harris transition team, working on technology strategy and delivery, and was also a volunteer at U.S. Digital Service. Earlier in his career, he also worked at the Sunlight Foundation.

Between 2012 and 2014, he was a member of the Open Data Working Group at the White House, according to his LinkedIn.

In a note on Twitter announcing the appointment, Jaquith said that in the new post he would continue a lot of the work he undertook with Carnahan for years at 18F and then at the State Software Collaborative.

In a statement, GSA said that in the new role Jaquith will coordinate the agency’s efforts to support state, local, tribal and territorial initiatives across the agency.