The 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act (IDEA) began a shift in how citizens engage with government agencies. The law requires federal agencies to replace paper-based processes with digital applications and services. And when the pandemic hit in 2020, a new urgency took shape. Not only for government services to be digital but accessible, inclusive, user-centric and mobile-friendly.

A recent report, “Achieve mission success one stage at a time,” produced by Adobe, proposes a three-stage approach to digitizing documents and workflows that can help agency leaders build upon their existing digital modernization strategies.

The guide explores how to:

Create better experiences for citizens and employees by digitizing document processes

Secure document management with digital, signable and integrated document approval workflows

Streamline processes to improve agency efficiency and drive down costs

Simplify implementation and achieve quick wins and steady progress with a staged approach to digital document modernization

