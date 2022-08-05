Share
The 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act (IDEA) began a shift in how citizens engage with government agencies. The law requires federal agencies to replace paper-based processes with digital applications and services. And when the pandemic hit in 2020, a new urgency took shape. Not only for government services to be digital but accessible, inclusive, user-centric and mobile-friendly.
A recent report, “Achieve mission success one stage at a time,” produced by Adobe, proposes a three-stage approach to digitizing documents and workflows that can help agency leaders build upon their existing digital modernization strategies.
The guide explores how to:
- Create better experiences for citizens and employees by digitizing document processes
- Secure document management with digital, signable and integrated document approval workflows
- Streamline processes to improve agency efficiency and drive down costs
- Simplify implementation and achieve quick wins and steady progress with a staged approach to digital document modernization
Read the full report and uncover a fresh, creative solution to solving your agency’s digital modernization challenges.
This article was produced by Scoop News Group for FedScoop for, and sponsored by, Adobe.