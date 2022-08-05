FedScoop Close Ad x
Continue to FedScoop.com
Subscribe About RSS
Brought to you by
SPONSORED CONTENT

A three-stage approach to digitizing documents and workflows

Share

 
Written by
Aug 5, 2022 | FEDSCOOP

The 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act (IDEA) began a shift in how citizens engage with government agencies. The law requires federal agencies to replace paper-based processes with digital applications and services. And when the pandemic hit in 2020, a new urgency took shape. Not only for government services to be digital but accessible, inclusive, user-centric and mobile-friendly.

A recent report, “Achieve mission success one stage at a time,” produced by Adobe, proposes a three-stage approach to digitizing documents and workflows that can help agency leaders build upon their existing digital modernization strategies.

digital documents
Read the full report.

The guide explores how to: 

  • Create better experiences for citizens and employees by digitizing document processes
  • Secure document management with digital, signable and integrated document approval workflows
  • Streamline processes to improve agency efficiency and drive down costs
  • Simplify implementation and achieve quick wins and steady progress with a staged approach to digital document modernization

Read the full report and uncover a fresh, creative solution to solving your agency’s digital modernization challenges.

This article was produced by Scoop News Group for FedScoop for, and sponsored by, Adobe.

-In this Story-

Adobe, Adobe 2022, Content Syndication, digital services, Digital Transformation, Sponsored Content

Related news

Modernization

Health experts seek...
by Dave Nyczepir • 7 hours ago
Modernization

VA Cerner EHR system goes...
by Nihal Krishan • 11 hours ago
Modernization

TMF Board allocates...
by Nihal Krishan • 2 days ago
TwitterFacebookLinkedInRedditGmail