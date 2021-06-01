U.S. Census Bureau names Cano as chief information officer

The U.S. Census Bureau has appointed Luis Cano as its chief information officer (CIO), the agency confirmed to FedScoop.

Cano steps into the role after working as chief of the Decennial Contract Execution Office, where he led the procurement of $3billion in IT contracts for the 2020 Decennial Census. The 2020 census was the first to be conducted largely online.

A Census Bureau spokesperson said Cano started as CIO in mid-April.

He takes up the position following the departure of Kevin Smith, who left the bureau in January this year to join the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Smith had worked at the Census Bureau since June 2016.

Since Smith’s departure, bureau Deputy CIO Gregg “Skip” Bailey has acted as agency CIO on an interim basis.

Cano has more than 35 years’ experience with the federal government, much of it with Department of Commerce agencies like Census and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service. He also served in the Navy.

As CIO, Cano will focus on supporting Census’ numerous programs and surveys on the nation’s people and economy. He will serve as the principal adviser to the bureau’s director and deputy director on information resources and information systems management.