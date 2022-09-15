White House publishes final President’s Management Agenda learning roadmap

The Office of Management and Budget on Thursday published the final version of a learning roadmap for the Biden administration’s President’s Management Agenda.

According to the document, the Biden administration has selected three broad questions that will make up the agenda: How can the federal government strengthen and empower its workforce to best serve the American people? How can the federal government deliver programs and services that build trust? What can federal government do to advance equity and support underserved communities?

The President’s Management Agenda lays out the long-term vision for modernizing federal government agencies, which is used by IT leaders and other C-suite executives at federal departments to help set key strategic priorities.

The final questions announced Thursday reinforce prior Biden administration core priorities of improved service delivery and equity.

In December, the White House published an executive order on customer experience, which was intended to reshape digital service delivery. This followed another EO issued last June that mandated U.S. government departments to use all resources at their disposal to increase diversity, equity and inclusion among the federal workforce.

Once OMB sets the over-arching vision for the management agenda, cross-agency priority goals will then be established to provide transformation milestones for department leaders.

The agenda was introduced in 2001 by then-President George W. Bush as a way of monitoring the transformation process at federal agencies and flattening hierarchy within departments.

The latest roadmap from OMB incorporates comments from industry and government stakeholders following publication of the Biden administration’s draft PMA in late 2021.