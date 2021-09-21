FedScoop Close Ad x
White House nominates Douglas Bush as Army assistant secretary for acquisition

The White House has nominated Douglas Bush as permanent assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, a role he currently fulfills on an acting basis.

If confirmed to the position, he will continue to oversee the Army’s acquisition programs and advise the secretary of the Army on acquisition programs and policies.

Prior to serving in the Biden-Harris administration, Bush worked as a Congressional staff member for more than 18 years in a variety of positions in both the Senate and House of Representatives. Most recently, he was deputy staff director of the House Armed Services Committee.

Between 2007 and 2018 he served on the House Armed Services Committee as a professional staff member. Earlier in his career, before joining the HASC, he held political roles including working as legislative director for Rep. Neil Abercrombie, military legislative assistant for Rep. Jim Cooper, and as a legislative correspondent for Sen. Bill Nelson.

The Army continues to push forward with a slew of technology modernization and acquisition programs, including Project Convergence, the service’s contribution to Joint All Domain Command and Control, which will be tested in November for the second time.

